Morocco Botola pro: Roger Aholou joins Raja Casablanca

The lease of Togolese international Roger Aholou has been extended for two seasons with Raja Casablanca in Botola pro. Togolese defensive midfielder Roger Aholou will continue his adventure with Raja Casablanca for the next two seasons. He who arrived at the club in August 2022 for €47,000 is now worth more […]

The article Morocco Botola pro: Roger Aholou returns to Raja Casablanca first appeared on Togo Foot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

