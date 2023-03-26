Home News Morocco challenge tournament: powerless Togo, loses again
Friday evening not at all smooth for Togo on Moroccan soil. After the defeat of the seniors a little earlier against Burkina Faso (0-1), it is the turn of the hopes to be beaten by Morocco.

For its second outing in the Maroc challenge tournament, Togo lost again 0 goals against 2. Very enterprising in the first part, Morocco had trouble finding the fault in a grouped Togolese defense. Despite numerous attempts from both sides, the half-time came with a goalless draw and 0 goals everywhere.

In the second half, the game comes alive even more with a domination of the Atlas cubs. Togo held on until the 85th minute before conceding the first goal and the second a few minutes later. The hawks hopes sink again after the defeat against Uzbekistan (3-5).

For their third outing, the U23 Togolese will play Ivory Coast to close their tournament at 4. Although already eliminated, Togo can try to grab a victory to save the honor.

