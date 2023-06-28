Morocco criticizes the embezzlement of humanitarian funds by armed militias in Africa

Electronic flag – Rabat

Morocco, in its capacity as Coordinator of the African Group (List A), highlighted yesterday, Monday, during the WFP Board of Directors in Rome, the misappropriation of humanitarian funds in Africa while “funds are becoming scarcer”.

In a speech during the annual session of the Board of Directors of the World Food Program (26-30 June), the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UN organizations in Rome, Youssef Bella, affirmed that (List A) “attaches the issue of embezzlement of humanitarian funds of great importance, which is unacceptable at the time.” In which these funds have become more scarce and crises are witnessing a continuous increase.

According to the Moroccan diplomat, “It is unacceptable that the generosity of donors is diverted to save lives and exploited for other purposes, including armed militias and their collaborating partners.”

He pointed out that more than 60 percent of fraud and embezzlement is done through cooperating partners, calling for a review of field agreements with these partners and ensuring the reliability, integrity and efficiency of their employees in the field.

In another context, Mr. Bella emphasized the sustainability of food aid through resilience-strengthening activities, including in emergency interventions, but especially in structural and ongoing crises to eliminate dependence on food aid.

“We consider that the World Food Program has reached the maturity and experience necessary to prevent multiple food crises and to develop policies that rely more on prevention rather than response, and on investment than expenditure,” the ambassador added.

He stressed that to achieve this, the members of (List A) insist on four points, including the need to strengthen the WFP’s governance system with regard to transparency, accountability and the strong participation of beneficiary countries to better know their needs and priorities, noting that the current review of the governance of the UN organization comes at the right time.

And the diplomat added, “We hope to obtain a new governance framework that takes into account the capabilities of all members, to help them participate actively in the governance of the organization,” calling for strengthening the WFP’s momentum in the international system as a pioneer in innovation and digital transformation and its unique ability to reach remote areas in order to Serving the needy and affected.

He also stressed the need to avoid politicizing the work of the organization, calling on the World Food Program, on behalf of the members (List A), to focus on structural crises.

The Moroccan envoy then addressed Her Majesty Queen Máxima Zuriguita, Queen of the Netherlands, guest of honor for this annual session, stressing the importance of food security at a time when “the need to adapt to increasingly limited resources increases”.

He pointed out that there are many challenges hindering the development of small African farmers and weakening their ability to adapt, noting that these farmers are responsible for 80 percent of food production on the continent, which enables about 1.5 billion people to meet their food needs.

The ambassador stressed that access to comprehensive and fair financing has become necessary for social and economic development in Africa as an engine of development and a guarantor of peace and stability, calling for innovative solutions to be adopted within a coordinated, integrated and multidimensional framework at the global, regional and national levels.

He considered that holistic, human-centered approaches are necessary to support financial health and sustainable development of safe and accessible digital financial services, especially for vulnerable groups such as small farmers and women.

“We urge you, Your Majesty, to continue advocating for vulnerable groups, especially African women, so that we can re-value their status and role, and also to encourage small and medium enterprises run by women in order to ensure their liberation and development,” he said, adding that “women are the main component of development.” on the African continent, both now and in the future.

Elected for the third year in a row, Morocco is committed to promoting continental interests and concerns within the office and the board of directors, with the aim of promoting the continent’s development, reducing dependency and promoting positive local economic dynamics.

Morocco was elected to the Board of Directors of the World Food Program in December 2020 for a period of three years.

