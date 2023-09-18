Morocco earthquake: deep sadness as great as the horror of the tragedy and a homeland at the top

Muhammad Enfi

The earthquake that struck the Al Haouz province of the Marrakesh-Safi region and spread to neighboring provinces, including provinces of the Souss-Massa region and others of the Draa-Tafilalet region, caused great material and human losses due to its magnitude, which reached seven degrees on the Richter scale, and thus caused deep sadness in the souls. And the hearts of all Moroccans; The depth of this sadness was as great as the horror of the tragedy.

If the material and human losses were limited to the three aforementioned areas, other areas outside these areas experienced moments of terror, panic, and panic as a result of the feeling of the earthquake. Which prompted many people to spend the night outside their homes, as happened in Casablanca, for example, where people spent a white night. The feeling of the tremor did not stop at Greater Casablanca, but rather it extended to some areas, Kvass-Meknes, for example, where it was felt less than in Casablanca due to the distance from the epicenter of the earthquake. The further we move away from this focus, the less the sensation of the tremor becomes, until it is completely absent.

The news had barely spread until astonishment and confusion prevailed in the first hours due to the lack of sufficient information about the accident. But announcing the epicenter and strength of the earthquake was enough to visualize the horror of the tragedy. When news began to arrive about the human losses and devastation caused by the earthquake, a wave of sadness and sorrow flooded the hearts of Moroccans. This grief intensified as the number of victims increased (tens of hundreds of dead and wounded).

Despite the strength of the shock and the suddenness of the event, the official and popular reaction was not long in coming. The world recorded with astonishment the speed and effectiveness with which intervention was carried out to relieve the afflicted, as everyone engaged, each according to his position and according to his qualifications and capabilities, in two simultaneous and parallel operations (the rescue operation and the solidarity campaign). Despite the rugged terrain and the difficulty of the paths, and despite the piles of stones of all sizes and the huge piles of dust that closed all the entrances, making it difficult to reach the affected areas, the rescue teams were able to begin their work with the required speed thanks to the concerted efforts and mobilization of all available capabilities.

Regarding the solidarity campaign (or rather, the epic) of Moroccans with the afflicted areas, it is worth noting that they came out of their hearts to help the afflicted in a broad solidarity campaign that covered Morocco from one end to the other, or from north to south and from east to west. This broad solidarity somewhat mitigated the strength of the shock, and reduced, relatively speaking, the intensity of the sadness that overwhelmed and bled hearts.

Thus, as soon as the need for blood was expressed to relieve the injured, blood transfusion centers at the national level were filled with volunteers with a spontaneity and comfort that you will only find in Morocco. The world was astonished by the long queues of blood donors for the benefit of the infected. What increased the value and symbolism of this beautiful humanitarian act was that King Mohammed VI donated his blood like any other citizen. He who said: “A citizen king and royal citizens” is right.

As for the solidarity convoys loaded with food supplies, blankets, mattresses, tents, and other necessities, there is no problem. The Moroccan people have demonstrated their precious metal that does not rust. Even the destitute poor did not accept to remain on the sidelines of the epic. Some of them donated a bottle of oil, some donated some sugar, and some donated a blanket… despite their need for what they donated. We must mention that woman who could not find anything to donate to, so she wanted to take off her wedding ring to present it to the volunteers in charge of collecting donations, who prevented her from doing so and kissed her hands out of respect and appreciation for her noble feeling and pure metal. This is only the tip of the iceberg of signs of the nobility of the Moroccan people of all categories.

And to spite the enemies of territorial integrity who gloated over the victims and their western neighbour, we call on the Algerian people, who seem to have become accustomed to the queues, to contemplate the majestic processions of solidarity convoys that depart daily from all twelve Moroccan cities and regions towards the afflicted areas, loaded with everything possible. That one imagines it as one of the good things and necessities of life. We also call on the regime, its horns, and all the criminals and human hyenas to pay close attention (even if we are certain of their stupidity that clouds their sight and insight), especially the queues of trucks and huge shipments that depart from the Dakhla and Laayoune directions towards the afflicted areas.

While we note the great global sympathy for Morocco in this great affliction, and we note with great pride the willingness of many countries (about seventy countries) to provide assistance and contribute to relief and rescue, we stand in respect and appreciation for the countries that understood Morocco’s position and respected its desire, and we deplore and denounce the position of France and its African province, which They constituted an exception in their stance, as they demonstrated their malice and lack of sincerity in their intention to help.

In order to ensure good organization and obtain the required effectiveness and returns, Morocco asked the countries that expressed their desire and willingness to provide aid to wait while waiting for priorities and needs to be determined in order to avoid wasting energies and crowding that obstructs organizational efforts. For this purpose, Morocco initially limited itself to teams from four countries to reinforce the national teams present on the field since the first hours of the tragedy. In appreciation and respect for the countries that expressed their readiness and desire to stand in solidarity with Morocco and help it in the ordeal that befell it, King Mohammed VI personally thanked these countries for their sympathy and solidarity with our country.

As we indicated in the paragraph above, the countries concerned understood Morocco’s position and respected its will, except for the state of France in the person of its president Emmanuel Macron and the system of its African province in the person of its generals and their pawn Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The media of these two countries falsely and slanderously promoted Morocco’s refusal to help them, and they used this as an excuse to attack it.

Due to the French President’s impudence and political and diplomatic stupidity, he allowed himself to address the Moroccan people directly without any respect for diplomatic norms and protocol requirements. Not to mention the incitement of the official and semi-official French media against Morocco, especially against King Mohammed VI.

It is natural for the Mouradia generals to follow his example in inciting the Algerian toilet media to attack Morocco and gloat and gloat over it. Which indicates that France and Algeria did not intend to help Morocco; Rather, their goal is to exploit the tragedy politically and in the media to polish the image of their countries internally and externally.

In conclusion, we say: There is no consolation for the slanderers and the petty haters of all sects, positions and affiliations. May God have mercy on our martyrs, honor their resting place, and inspire their families and all the components of the Moroccan people, leadership and base. Beautiful patience and good condolences and sympathy. We pray to God to grant the injured a speedy recovery and the safe survivors with reassurance, tranquility, and praise. To God who does not praise anything bad except Him.

Meknes on September 17, 2023