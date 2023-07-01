Home » Morocco ends the group stage with a full score after overcoming Congo 1-0
News

Morocco ends the group stage with a full score after overcoming Congo 1-0

by admin
Morocco ends the group stage with a full score after overcoming Congo 1-0

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Moroccan national team defeated its Congolese counterpart, 1-0, in the match that brought them together, this evening, Friday, on the grounds of the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat, in drawing the third round of the first group of the African Cup of Nations for under 23 years, which will be held in Morocco until the eighth of next July.

The Moroccan national team had qualified for the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations for this category, after defeating its Guinean counterparts with two goals to one in the first round, and Ghanaians by five goals to one in the second round.

The goal was scored by the Moroccan national team, Younes Taha Al-Idrisi (D7).

After this meeting, the Moroccan national team topped the first group with 9 points, followed by Guinea (4 points), then Ghana (4 points), and Congo without a score.

See also  Anuel celebrates that his song in response to Karol G is second worldwide

You may also like

Celebration at the Temple of Rome for the...

‘What are you doing when you play’ Joo...

Bogotá: As of this Saturday, the restriction on...

From the Region 7 million for cultural and...

France stops 1311 people in one night

multidimensional poverty exceeds 30 times that of the...

The new decree that regulates the functioning of...

Supreme Court Boosts Conservatives with Rulings on LGBT...

J Álvarez celebrates 15 years of success

the expression of interest for the management of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy