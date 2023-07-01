Morocco ends the group stage with a full score after overcoming Congo 1-0

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Moroccan national team defeated its Congolese counterpart, 1-0, in the match that brought them together, this evening, Friday, on the grounds of the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat, in drawing the third round of the first group of the African Cup of Nations for under 23 years, which will be held in Morocco until the eighth of next July.

The Moroccan national team had qualified for the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations for this category, after defeating its Guinean counterparts with two goals to one in the first round, and Ghanaians by five goals to one in the second round.

The goal was scored by the Moroccan national team, Younes Taha Al-Idrisi (D7).

After this meeting, the Moroccan national team topped the first group with 9 points, followed by Guinea (4 points), then Ghana (4 points), and Congo without a score.

