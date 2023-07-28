Thursday, July 27, 2023

Morocco – European Union.. An exemplary strategic partnership

The strong strategic partnership between Morocco and the European Union continues its journey marked by trust, mutual interest and common values.

Despite some confusion, the relations between Rabat and Brussels, which are ancient and unique, continue to develop and confirm their status as a reference in the European Union’s neighborhood policy.

As the Kingdom celebrates the twenty-fourth anniversary of His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s ascension to the throne of his venerable ancestors, this dynamic of partnership continues to gain strength and diversity.

This partnership, which is in line with the will of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, maintains its preferential character and today explores new paths, such as enhancing industrial and economic resilience, developing the conditions for new industrial value chains, promoting common ambition in the field of climate, fortifying the partnership and opening doors to areas of cooperation. different.

In this context, the European Union presented a new cornerstone for its relations with Morocco, while reaffirming the “extreme importance” it attaches to its partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco in the field of marine fishing, and “the great interest it attaches to its continuation in a spirit of trust, solidarity and common interest.”

These assurances came in a joint statement issued after the conclusion of the work of the fifth session of the joint committee in charge of tracking the Partnership Agreement in the field of sustainable marine fishing, which was held last Thursday in Brussels, and which enabled a comprehensive assessment of the four years to implement the marine fishing protocol concluded on July 18, 2019. which expires on July 17.

In this statement, the European Union affirmed that “relations with Morocco in the field of marine fishing fall within the framework of a comprehensive partnership that benefits both parties, making Morocco and the European Union strategic partners in the service of stability, development and prosperity in the region.”

Despite the dissatisfaction of some opposing voices, Morocco and the European Union agreed to continue cooperation as stipulated in the Partnership Agreement in the field of sustainable marine fisheries, which “remains in force”, with the aim of deepening the bilateral partnership.

The quality of this partnership between Morocco and the European bloc was confirmed, during a working visit by Mr. Oliver Farrelly, European Commissioner in charge of Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement, to Morocco a few weeks ago in Rabat, where he reaffirmed the Kingdom’s position for the European Union as “an important country and a pillar of stability in the European Union.” Region “.

This will was translated into action through Morocco and the European Union signing, during this occasion, on five cooperation programs totaling 5.5 billion dirhams (about 500 million euros) to support major reform projects in the Kingdom, including support for strengthening social protection, green transition, and public administration reform. managing immigration, and promoting financial inclusion.

Oliver Farrelly’s visit, the second of its kind in less than a year, came in the context of the implementation of the Joint Political Declaration adopted in June 2019, which established the “Euro-Moroccan Partnership for Common Prosperity” around four structural areas, namely the “Space of Convergence of Values”. A space for economic rapprochement and social cohesion, a space for common knowledge, and a space for more political consultation and increased cooperation in the field of security, in addition to two basic horizontal axes: cooperation in the field of environment and combating climate change, and cooperation in the field of movement and migration.

The continuous exchanges between the two partners this year culminated in the removal of Morocco from the European Union’s gray list of countries subject to monitoring in the field of money laundering and terrorist financing. This decision took into account information received from the FATF which acknowledges the efforts of Morocco, which has implemented an action plan agreed with the FATF.

The Financial Action Task Force has commended the significant progress Morocco has made in improving its system, noting that the Kingdom has put in place the necessary legal and regulatory frameworks to fulfill its obligations.

This year, the multifaceted partnership between Rabat and Brussels witnessed a strong boost in two areas that are no less important: culture and youth. An agreement was signed in Essaouira relating to the European Union’s support program for Moroccan cultural and creative industries, the first of its kind within the framework of the partnership between Morocco and the European Union.

Then, an institutional twinning program was launched in Rabat, aiming to “support the strengthening of governance and the implementation of innovative initiatives in favor of the integration of youth in Morocco.”

Morocco also became the first country to conclude a green partnership with Brussels, an initiative that constitutes recognition by the European Union of Morocco’s “pioneering role” in the field of climate adaptation and energy transition.

In another area in which the Moroccan-European partnership has always remained solid, namely the partnership on migration, Rabat and Brussels have reached a new level. Thus, the European Commission and Morocco launched a renewed partnership in the field of migration and combating human trafficking networks.

By adhering to this new approach, the Kingdom has demonstrated, once again, that it is as reliable, committed and responsible a partner as it has always been. If it has become a strategic and essential player for Europe, this is due, in particular, to its humanitarian, integrated and solidarity management of the migration file.

The various programs launched and visits by both sides were, in fact, part of the regular contacts made by the two sides. These contacts were reflected by the visit to Morocco of Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in January 2023, as well as the previous visits of six other members of the EU Commissioner’s Body for 2022 alone, including the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

From Rabat, the President of the European Executive Authority reaffirmed the European Union’s desire to continue deepening the existing “strategic, close and solid” partnership with Morocco, the first economic and trade partner of the European Union on the African continent.

(and from 27.07.2023)

