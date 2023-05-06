Home » Morocco Fez achieve a draw in Berkane
Morocco Fez achieve a draw in Berkane

Morocco Fez achieve a draw in Berkane
Hespress – W.L.LSaturday 6 May 2023 – 21:33

Al-Nahda El-Borkanica team tied with its guest, Maghreb El-Fassi, 1-1, in the meeting that brought them together, this evening, Saturday, on the grounds of the municipal stadium in the city of Berkane, in the drawing of the 25th round of the national professional football championship.

The first half ended with the victory of the Maghreb Fassi team, 1-0; Recorded by player Anas Addawi in the 13th minute.

As for the equalizer, it was achieved for the local team after Al-Nahda Al-Borakani scored, in the 50th minute, through the eastern player Al-Bahri.

After this tie, the Nahdet Berkane team rose from seventh to sixth place temporarily, with 34 points, while the Maghreb Fez team ranked seventh, with a total of 33 points, along with the Al-Shabab Sports Al-Salem team.

