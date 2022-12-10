By beating Portugal 1-0, Morocco qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. It is the first time that an African national team has gone beyond the quarter-finals of the World Cup. In the semi-final Morocco will face the winner of the quarter-final between England and France.

Dozens of people and supporters of the Moroccan team gathered to celebrate in via Roma in Udine, creating some inconvenience to the circulation of vehicles in the Borgo Stazione area. Here are some pictures