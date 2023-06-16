Morocco is among the twenty most attractive countries for the rich in the world in 2023

A new report placed Morocco among the twenty countries “the most attractive to the rich in the world, at a rate of 100 wealthy people who made their investments in the Kingdom in 2023.” It is the same number that was recorded during the past year.

According to the report, drawn up by Henley & Partners and New World Healt, “Morocco is among the top 20 topped by Australia and the United Arab Emirates, the latter of which attracted more than 4,000 wealthy people this year.”

And the same document placed “China in the category of countries that lost a significant number of capital, with a record number of more than 13,000 rich people, along with India, with a rate of loss of capital that reached more than six thousand rich people, and Britain, with a rate of more than three thousand rich people who left for other destinations.” .

According to the data of the aforementioned report, many countries have not succeeded in stopping the “bleeding out of capital owners”; Among them is Russia, which “was clearly affected by its war in Ukraine, as it lost more than eight thousand rich people during the year 2022, at a time when an average of three thousand rich people continued to leave the country for various destinations during the current year.”

Morocco, along with Luxembourg and the Mauritius Islands, are among “the most promising markets that attract the attention of the world’s wealthy, as these countries maintained their rates of attraction to the capital of businessmen and the wealthy between 2022 and 2023, despite the current economic crisis caused by the Corona virus, And the Ukrainian-Russian war,” according to the same source.

The same report focused, in its study of the emigration of those with money, on their settlement in the new country for more than six months. It is the path that was constant until the year 2020, but the pandemic that ravaged the global economy made the mobility of the world’s wealthy weak, before it witnessed a strong recovery in 2022, through which new markets such as the Kingdom of Morocco were opened.

The same study predicts an increase in the migration of wealth holders from the major traditional economies to their developing counterparts, at an approximate rate of more than 127 thousand people, especially some of the loss of confidence of wealthy families in the economies of these countries, and their desire to ensure the continuity of their wealth to reach the grandchildren.

According to the same source, “one of the most important reasons that accelerate the emigration of the world’s wealthy is their desire for a sense of security and economic freedom, which are indicators that appear in many developing countries at the present time.”

The aforementioned report concluded that “Governments with developing economies, including Morocco, need to take advantage of the migrations of rich capitalists, in order to search for promising investment opportunities and ensure net financial resources to finance many development projects, by creating a flexible economic and legal environment; So that the wealthy feel economic and legal security.