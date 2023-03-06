Abdul Qadir Katara

During the annual meeting of “Global Soft Power”, on March 2, the British company, “Brand Finance, Brand Finance” issued

» Its ranking of the most influential countries in the world for the year 2023, and again, this year, there is no African country in the list of the first thirty, but rather that African countries have lost most of their influence.

Although the three most influential African countries in the world, Egypt, South Africa and Morocco, have lost their influence according to “Brand Finance”, they have maintained their first three ranks in Africa.

Most of the continent’s countries showed regression on the eight pillars of soft power identified by the study: business and trade, governance, international relations, culture and traditions, media and communication, education and science, population and values, and a sustainable future.

The British company, Brand Finance, registered significant increases in Botswana, Sudan, the Seychelles, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and even Senegal.

South Africa remains the regional leader in sub-Saharan Africa, although, like Brazil, it also slipped in the rankings this year to 40th in the world, down from 34th last year.

The country continues to face significant challenges in the labor market, high levels of poverty, economic inequality, security issues, high crime rates, and structural constraints such as energy shortages, a situation that has led to a decline in all pillars except culture and tradition.

In general, the big winner this year is Ukraine, which rose from 51st place to 37th place, and the Gulf countries most notably the good performance of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As a reminder, “Brand Finance” was established in 1996, and its headquarters is located in London. It is a consulting firm that works in the field of brand valuation and business consulting for companies. Its business includes marketing services, financial services, tax and legal services.

The Foundation annually evaluates more than 3,500 brands in all sectors and geographical regions, and the 500 most valuable brands are included in the “Brand Finance Global 500” list. Brand Finance branches cover more than 20 countries.

Ranking of African countries:

Egypt is ranked 38 in the world (losing 7 places)

South Africa 40th in the world (lost 6 places)

Morocco is ranked 55 in the world (losing 9 places).

Mauritius is 67th in the world (4 places).

Seychelles is 74th in the world (16th place).

Tunisia is ranked 83 globally (losing 7 places).

Rwanda is 85th in the world (lost 11 places)

Algeria ranked 86th in the world (lost 11 places).

Ivory Coast is ranked 87th in the world (losing 9 places).

Ghana ranked 92 in the world (lost 6 places).

Nigeria ranked 93 in the world (lost 24 places).

Sudan ranked 95th in the world (gained 24 places).

96th in the world (ranked higher than Botswana)

Tanzania ranked 98th in the world (gained 3 places).

Kenya 100 in the world (losing 5 places)

Senegal is 103 in the world (it won 7 places).

Democratic Republic of the Congo 107th in the world (gained 9 places)

Cameroon – 109th in the world (I won 3 places).

Ethiopia 110th in the world (losing 7 places)

Angola is ranked 111 in the world (gained 3 places).