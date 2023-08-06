Morocco: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scores another double with ASFAR Rabat

Definitely, he is the man of the moment among Togolese footballers. Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scores goals in all matches.

For its second friendly outing this Saturday, August 5, 2023, ASFAR Rabat had taken over CAYB 3 goals to 1. Togolese international striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl, who had already scored two goals in his first preparation match, replied again by putting 2 new goals. He participated in the victory of ASFAR Rabat which won 3 goals to 1 over CAYB.

Now that’s 4 goals in two warm-up games for the former Saint Georges SC striker in Ethiopia. He cannot hope for a better start with his new club, ASFAR Rabat.

