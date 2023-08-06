Home » Morocco: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scores another double with ASFAR Rabat
News

Morocco: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scores another double with ASFAR Rabat

by admin
Morocco: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scores another double with ASFAR Rabat

Definitely, he is the man of the moment among Togolese footballers. Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scores goals in all matches.

For its second friendly outing this Saturday, August 5, 2023, ASFAR Rabat had taken over CAYB 3 goals to 1. Togolese international striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl, who had already scored two goals in his first preparation match, replied again by putting 2 new goals. He participated in the victory of ASFAR Rabat which won 3 goals to 1 over CAYB.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Now that’s 4 goals in two warm-up games for the former Saint Georges SC striker in Ethiopia. He cannot hope for a better start with his new club, ASFAR Rabat.

See also  ɹźʊ꽲ʦáĶʮ_֯__й

You may also like

Literature, a tool to investigate problems: Sacheri

Ricciardi (M5s) shows a doctor’s slip in the...

Anti-inflation Fed Governor Bowman: Further rate hikes may...

China’s Scientific and Technological Innovations Thrive in the...

The five most important revelations in the case...

Existential threat? Here’s Why Private Banks Fear CBDCs...

Italy reduces the number of its forces in...

Deadly Shooting in US Capital Leaves Three Dead...

Alleged drug trafficker was captured in the municipality...

Tragedy Strikes Zhuozhou and Laishui County: Floods Leave...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy