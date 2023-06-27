Morocco: Roger Aholou among the best!

Togolese international midfielder Roger Aholou had a very good 2022-2023 season with Raja Casablanca. He is logically nominated in the category ” Best middle ” of the season.

The Moroccan Botola Pro has made public the list of players nominated for the distinction of ” Best middle of the past season. The Raja Casablanca player, Roger Aholou is logically in the lot. Very cantankerous and involved throughout the season with Raja Casablanca, the Togolese international is in pole position to win this distinction. Despite the presence of the very metronome of AS FAR, Mohamed Hrimat who is also favorites, the Togolese striker could have his say.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

This season, the Togolese has played 32 games in all competitions for 3 goals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

