Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi Samson Dean (Chamseddine), President of the African Paralympic Games Committee, praised the impressive organization of the seventh session of the International Para Athletics Forum within the framework of the Moulay El Hassan Grand Prix, which is being hosted in Marrakech from 10 to 12 March, under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Shams El Din said that the sporting event, held in Morocco, enabled the African champions to compete in an international sporting atmosphere with distinction, giving them a new opportunity to reserve their seats in the World Paralympic Games Championship, to be organized next summer in France, which is an opportunity to interact with world champions in weight. Heavy, as a prelude to the active participation of the African continent in the largest international forum, which is the Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The head of the African Paralympic Games Committee added that the Marrakech Games were a great success, and the Moroccan media played an effective role in marketing the city and enabling viewers of the tournament across the world to watch it live, which gave this forum greater exposure, which earned it the confidence of the International Paralympic Games Federation.

Chamseddine stressed that the grand prize, Moulay El Hassan, has given the Confederation of African Sport itself the confidence to make the rest of the upcoming events a success, especially the African Para Olympics Championship, which will be hosted by the Ghanaian capital, Accra, next September of the same year.

It should be noted that the tournament currently being held in Marrakech is attended by more than 45 teams representing the five continents, with about 450 participants, as Morocco dominates the first place in the provisional ranking with a total of 25 medals, including 10 golds, as a result of two days of competition, while the next will be held. The races will be held tomorrow, Saturday, March 12, to conclude the forum, and announce the winning teams of the three places.