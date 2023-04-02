The government clung to achieving economic growth of up to 4 percent in 2023, despite the complex international situation, a figure that some economic actors considered difficult to achieve on the ground, given the “negative” internal and external data that economic growth collides with.

The 2023 Finance Law predicted that the national economy would grow at 4 percent, and after three months had passed and the changes in the economic data that occurred, the government did not change its goal, as it confirmed its expectations in a circular sent by the Prime Minister, last month, to the ministers about preparing proposals related to budgetary programming. For the years 2024-2025-2026.

Bank Al-Maghrib contradicted the economic forecast of the prime minister by asserting that the rate would not exceed 2.6 percent, taking into account that the grain crop reached 55 million quintals, compared to the government’s expectations of 75 million quintals.

And the High Commission for Planning expected, within its updated data, that the inflation rate would reach about 2 percent (1.9 exactly) by the end of 2023, compared to 5 percent at which it stabilized at the end of 2022, which will negatively affect the internal economic return in the context of the existing high price crisis.

In this context, Omar El Kettani, a Moroccan economist, said, “It is difficult to achieve an economic growth rate of approximately 4 percent in 2023, given the economic and social challenges that threaten the country in this difficult international context.”

Al-Katani added, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, that “the government uses this type of official discourse in order to reassure national public opinion, given the growing social tension among all social groups.”

In this regard, the economist explained that “the economic growth will not exceed 2 percent at best, according to accurate financial expectations,” stressing that “the country achieves 4 percent in the normal agricultural seasons, but the drought negatively affected the agricultural yield this year.”

And the spokesman added that “many other data are reflected in the assessment of economic growth in Morocco, including the crisis in Europe, which caused a decline in commercial revenues with it, given that the old continent accounts for 60 percent of commercial transactions with Morocco.”

Al-Katani added, “The global oil crisis has complicated the financial situation in the region,” considering that “the national economic system is far from government expectations that cannot be relied upon, especially in light of the increasing numbers of unemployment and social fragility.”