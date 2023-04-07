At the beginning of this April, Morocco obtained approval from the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund to conclude a two-year agreement under the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) at a value of $5 billion, equivalent to more than 50 billion dirhams, that can be used in the event that the Kingdom faces risks that may affect on the economy in the future.

In 2012, Morocco signed an agreement with the Fund on the Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) worth $3 billion, and it was renewed four times until the line was used in 2020 to reduce the social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This allowed the Kingdom to maintain a sufficient level of foreign reserves to ease pressures on the balance of payments.

On the subject, Roberto Cardarelli, IMF mission chief in charge of Morocco, speaks to us in this exclusive interview, to explain the difference between the two lines and the possibilities available to Morocco to use it, not to mention the economic growth expectations for the current year in light of the high inflation and the tightening of the monetary policy of the Bank Al-Maghrib. It also deals with the issue of liberalizing the exchange rate of the dirham in the current context.

This is the text of the dialogue:

What does the flexible credit line agreement signed with Morocco mean recently? What distinguishes it from the previous prevention and liquidity line?

It is related to two precautionary credit lines, that is, liquidity is not provided immediately, but rather in an amount that is available to Morocco in case it encounters economic problems affecting the balance of payments.. The difference between the two lines is technical; The precautionary and liquidity line requires that macroeconomic policies and institutional frameworks be strong, while the second line requires that these policies be very strong. The difference lies in the word “very,” and it includes nine criteria set by the Fund to qualify countries to benefit from this flexible credit line. They mainly concern an adequate balance of international reserves, the sustainability of public debt in the medium term, a sound framework for monetary, budgetary and tax policy, a sound financial system, effective supervision of the financial sector, and the integrity and transparency of data.

The fund’s statement indicated that this line will boost Morocco’s foreign reserves. Does this mean that it cannot be used to bridge the budget deficit?

It is related to a credit line that is used only when needed, meaning that there is currently no transfer of funds from the Fund to Morocco. The Kingdom will be able to enhance foreign reserves when it requests access to use the line, as signed with the “Prevention and Liquidity Line” signed in 2012, which was renewed four times. It was only used in 2020 to face the shock of the Corona pandemic, and Morocco’s balance of external reserves at that time had increased after these funds became in the possession of the country and it could use them to strengthen external reserves or finance the budget deficit, because there is a relationship between the two matters in the end.

Morocco is facing high inflation, how do you think it is possible to deal with this situation?

This is not a problem that concerns Morocco alone. Rather, it is faced by a number of countries due to the rise in food prices, and this began with “Covid-19” with the disruption of global supply chains and exacerbated with the drought that struck a number of countries such as Morocco and affected grain production, for example in America and Italy. In addition to the repercussions of the situation in Ukraine and the high prices of raw materials. All this made the situation difficult, and the problem no longer concerns monetary policy alone, which should be used to control inflationary pressures, knowing that there are margins still available for Bank Al-Maghrib to raise new main interest rates, which are still negative in reality. It is not related to normal inflation caused by high demand, but is also linked to supply disruption, especially with regard to foodstuffs. Therefore, different policies must be adopted in addition to monetary policy.

Besides the monetary policy of Bank Al-Maghrib, what should the government do in this regard?

The government can do everything to improve supply and reduce value chain disruptions, especially the food value chain, which is characterized by its length, from production to transportation and distribution to the final consumer, and this is a problem that most governments in the world face.

The government is counting on economic growth of 4 percent this year, and your expectations for January indicate 3 percent. Do you maintain this expectation?

Yes, we currently hold this expectation; However, it is known that forecasts are always complex because they are based on assumptions, and our hypothesis in January depends on an average grain crop.. But there is a risk that this matter will not come true, because that depends on the rainfall, in addition to the assumptions of monetary policy and inflation. If the Bank Al-Maghrib continues to tighten monetary policy to counter inflation, this will have an impact on growth, not to mention the expected economic situation in the eurozone as the Kingdom’s first partner…all of which may prompt us to reconsider growth expectations.

Regarding the liberalization of the exchange rate of the dirham within the framework of a flexible system, do you still recommend that Morocco pass to a new stage in this reform in the current context?

We have not changed our opinion on this subject within the framework of Article IV (the article of the agreement establishing the International Monetary Fund, on the basis of which annual consultations with countries take place); However, we see that the current time is not appropriate in light of the high inflation, in addition to the continued uncertainty regarding its future development. It is very important to go through a new phase of liberalization to target inflation more. But it is difficult with inflation reaching more than 10 percent at the end of February. Therefore, it is better to maintain a little flexibility now, and pass to a new stage when inflation drops to the target level, whether it is 2 percent or 3 percent.

In light of the difficult situation internationally and nationally, what reforms do you think are necessary in Morocco?

Morocco has engaged in important projects of necessary reforms. Foremost among these are education, public companies, health, social protection, tax reform, the electricity sector, governance, corruption, and competition. I admire the scale of these reforms. However, one must think about its effectiveness and success in achieving the desired results, because the difficulty lies in implementation, financing and obtaining results. The main thing is that the government has the will to implement these required reforms, and this is not easy. Because there are a number of countries that should undertake similar reforms but do not have the will to start.