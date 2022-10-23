They were called to help a woman, the owner of the house, who had fallen ill. But when the 118 entered a house in Corso Torino in Morara (province of Pavia), he found a nightmare scenario: about forty dogs kept in terrible hygienic-sanitary conditions. But, above all, plastic bags with the carcasses of three or four dead dogs we do not know for how long, but already partially rotten: the firefighters had to wear helmets for self-breathing for the clearing operations, which lasted hours. The live dogs – thin, dirty and in many cases in poor health conditions – were seized and transferred to various judicial kennels in the province of Pavia, after the emergency measure signed by the prosecutor and carried out by the veterinary police of the ATS and the local police.

The report started on Friday morning, when the 118 medical staff was called because the mother of the hostess had fallen and was injured. But the situation – although perhaps no one imagined the extent of it – had been known for some time. Already in May there had been an inspection in the house – a two-storey building in a residential area where the two women live in rent – of animal guards, forest police, local police and Ats after the reports and complaints of animal rights associations and neighbors who spoke of possible mistreatment of animals and disturbance of the public peace.

The owner said she wanted to move the animals to the countryside, but nothing had happened, so much so that the mayor had signed an ordinance requiring a reduction in the number of animals housed – a regional law sets the maximum number in apartments and private homes at 10. – sterilization of dogs and greater attention to the welfare of animals and the tranquility of neighbors.

An association of volunteers, Zampette Felici onlus, took charge of 27 of the dogs kidnapped in what is called “the Mortara concentration camp”, while the others were divided among other structures, opened an account for donations: “We ask all the people who know us and know our seriousness and our commitment to help us because the dogs lack everything since the kennel where they were supported was closed and was reopened for this emergency, so it is devoid of every little thing ” .