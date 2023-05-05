Moscow accuses US of drone attack on Kremlin By Reuters

© Reuters. A still from a video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin’s Senate building during an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from



KIEV (Reuters) – Moscow accused the United States of being behind what it called a drone attack on the Kremlin aimed at killing Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Russian forces also used drones to target Ukrainian cities , including Kiev.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, without providing evidence, said that Ukraine acted on US orders in the alleged attack on the Kremlin in the early hours of yesterday.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Peskov “is lying” and that the United States has neither encouraged nor allowed Ukraine to strike outside its borders. What happened to the Kremlin is still unclear, he added.

Kiev also denied involvement in the event, which followed a series of explosions over the past week against freight trains and oil depots in western Russia and Russian-controlled Crimea. Moscow blamed Ukraine for these attacks as well.

“Attempts to disavow this (Kremlin attack), both in Kiev and in Washington, are of course completely ridiculous. We know full well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are not made in Kiev but in Washington,” he said. Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin has said it reserves the right to strike back. Peskov added that an urgent investigation was underway and that any response would be carefully considered and proportionate.

