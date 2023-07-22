Moscow blames the West for the death of a Russian journalist

The attack was a “heinous and premeditated crime” committed by Ukraine and its Western supporters, the Foreign Ministry said in Moscow on Saturday. It announced a “response” to this attack. According to Moscow, a military correspondent was killed in the combat zone in southern Ukraine.

The Russian army had previously announced that Rostislav Zhuravlyov, a reporter working for the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, had been killed in a Ukrainian attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia. He succumbed to his wounds on the way to the field hospital.

used cluster munitions?

The Russian military accused Ukraine of using cluster munitions in the attack. According to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, the journalists had “collected material for a report” on the shelling of locations in the Zaporizhia region with cluster munitions. According to Ria Nowosti, the attack happened near the front-line village of Pytichatki.

BELGOROD. The governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod has accused Ukraine of using cluster munitions on Russian territory.

According to Ria Nowosti, three other journalists were injured. According to the information, a photo correspondent from RIA Novosti and two employees of the Kremlin-affiliated daily “Izvestia” were also hit. The media representatives were taken to the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which was controlled by Russian occupying forces.

Heavy fighting in the region

The Ukrainian armed forces have reported the village of Pjatychatky as liberated as part of their counter-offensive, which has been going on since June. However, there is still fierce fighting in the room. Kiev troops have been trying for weeks here and at two other locations in the Zaporizhia region to break through the heavily fortified Russian defense lines on the southern front.

Meanwhile, a cameraman from Deutsche Welle (DW) was injured in eastern Ukraine. The broadcaster announced this on Saturday. Accordingly, a team from Deutsche Welle came under Russian artillery fire while filming at a military training area of ​​the Ukrainian army a little more than 20 kilometers behind the front near Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region on Saturday afternoon.

“Suddenly several explosions”

The cameraman, Yevhen Shylko, suffered shrapnel injuries from Russian cluster munitions. “We were filming target practice by the Ukrainian army when we suddenly heard several explosions,” DW correspondent Mathias Bölinger said of the attack. “We lay down, more explosions followed, we saw that there were wounded,” Bölinger continued. The Ukrainian army later confirmed that the bombardment was carried out with cluster munitions.

According to the information, a Ukrainian soldier was also killed in the incident and several others were seriously injured. DW correspondent Bölinger and a security guard survived the attack unharmed. The cameraman is in a local hospital and his condition is stable, it said. The journalists’ vehicle was also hit.

DW Director General Peter Limbourg said that despite all the security precautions taken and far away from the front, the work of colleagues in the war zone remains dangerous.

