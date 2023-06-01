Moscow: More than 50 ‘terrorists’ ‘killed’ in Belgorod region

BELGOROD (dpa-AFX) – According to official information from Moscow, Russia’s military has again “destroyed” more than 50 fighters as well as tank technology and military equipment in new attacks by the Ukrainian side in its own border area near Belgorod. The “Kiev regime” fired on the city of Schebekino, where there is also a border crossing for vehicles, on Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced in Moscow in the evening. In the afternoon, the ministry announced that it had prevented fighters from breaking through.

People who fled the region spoke of “devastating destruction” in the city, of which Russian state television only shows a fraction. Video showed the roof of a long block of flats on fire. The region has been rocked by attacks for days. There have already been deaths and injuries.