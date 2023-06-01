Home » Moscow: More than 50 ‘terrorists’ ‘killed’ in Belgorod region
News

Moscow: More than 50 ‘terrorists’ ‘killed’ in Belgorod region

by admin
Moscow: More than 50 ‘terrorists’ ‘killed’ in Belgorod region

BELGOROD (dpa-AFX) – According to official information from Moscow, Russia’s military has again “destroyed” more than 50 fighters as well as tank technology and military equipment in new attacks by the Ukrainian side in its own border area near Belgorod. The “Kiev regime” fired on the city of Schebekino, where there is also a border crossing for vehicles, on Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced in Moscow in the evening. In the afternoon, the ministry announced that it had prevented fighters from breaking through.

People who fled the region spoke of “devastating destruction” in the city, of which Russian state television only shows a fraction. Video showed the roof of a long block of flats on fire. The region has been rocked by attacks for days. There have already been deaths and injuries.

See also  Rob Brezsny Capricorn horoscope 21/27 April 2022

You may also like

Karim Benzema makes you sit up and take...

Prosecutor’s Office will file charges against Jorge Glas...

Musk regains the throne of the world’s richest...

ÖBB is investing around 19 million euros in...

First committee for contracting and execution of works...

Due to threats, the mayoress of San José...

Mobbing case shakes France: 13-year-old committed suicide

Free campaign for the sterilization of pets in...

Colombia was left out of Roland Garros: Cabal...

The Science Fiction Convention held more than 40...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy