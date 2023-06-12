Moscow wants command authority over private armies – DW – 06/12/2023

The essentials in brief:

Wagner boss Prigozchin does not want to transfer authority

Zelenskyy condemned shooting at lifeboats

Tripartite summit in Paris

Air Force exercise “Air Defender” begins

The head of the Russian private army Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, does not want his mercenaries of Russia left to the Department of Defense. Prigozhin said on his Telegram channel that he would not sign a contract that would transfer command of his units to Moscow. The Wagner boss repeatedly told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that he was incompetent war against Ukraine accused.

With an order, the Ministry of Defense wants to bring all Russian volunteer organizations under its command. By July 1, all of these units would have to sign a contract with the agency, they say. There are now more than 40 volunteer associations whose legal status should be secured in this way.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Selenskyj has strongly condemned the shots fired at lifeboats in the flooded war zone of Cherson in the south of the country. “Even animals have more morals than you, Russian state,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video message. “Russian terrorists continue to shell evacuation routes, evacuation points, boats that are taking people away.”

Helpers rescue an old man who came under Russian fire in a lifeboat Bild: AP/picture alliance

According to Ukrainian authorities, a boat with 21 people was fired upon by Russians on Sunday. On board were civilians who wanted to get to safety from the part of the Cherson region occupied by Moscow. Three people died in the attack and ten were injured.

“International investigations have begun”

Zelenskyj further said that international investigations into the destruction of the Kakhovka dam have already begun. “Representatives of the International Criminal Court have visited the Kherson region in recent days.”

It is important that international legal experts examine the consequences of the disaster. The Attorney General sent a request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the day the dam broke.

IAEA wants to measure the water level of the Kachowka reservoir

Die Atomic Energy Agency IAEA has requested to be able to check the water level in Ukraine’s Kakhovka reservoir itself. It must be clarified why there are “significant differences” in the various measurements. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he hopes that his employees will have access “very soon” to be able to independently assess the situation.

The water level drops at the Kachowka reservoir Bild: Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS/picture alliance

The Dam of the Kachowka reservoir has been destroyed since Tuesday. Huge amounts of water have inundated areas in a wide area. The lake’s water is also used to cool the six reactors at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to prevent core meltdown and the release of radioactivity into the environment. The remaining level of the lake is therefore of great importance.

Russian judiciary indicts US citizens

In Moscow, a US musician and former paratrooper is accused of drug trafficking. A US State Department spokesman confirms the arrest of Michael Travis Leake. Representatives of the US Embassy in Moscow were present when he was indicted on June 10.

It is unclear whether Leake will be represented by a lawyer. If found guilty, he faces up to 12 years in prison. The US government has repeatedly warned against arbitrary arrests in Russia.

Scholz, Duda and Macron meet for a three-way summit in Paris

The French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Polish Head of State Andrzej Duda and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz this Monday for a three-way summit in Paris. At a joint dinner, further support for Ukraine and preparations for the NATO summit in July will be discussed.

The threesome meeting between Deutschland, France and Poland are called the “Weimar Triangle”. The format of the talks was in August 1991 by the then Foreign Ministers Hans-Dietrich Genscher, Roland Dumas and Krzysztof Skubiszewski in Weimar, Thuringia been established.

Air Force exercise “Air Defender” begins

This Monday also marks the start of the largest air force exercise in the history of the NATO – the maneuver “Air Defender 2023“. Until June 23, 25 nations and NATO will take part in the exercise under German leadership. According to the armed forces around 10,000 soldiers and 250 aircraft are involved.

An Airbus A400M with the special foil for the Air Defender 2023 exercise is standing at the Wunstorf air base Image: Philipp Hiemer/Bundeswehr

There were different assessments in advance of the disruption to civil air traffic. “It will be a matter of minutes at most,” said the inspector of the German Air Force, Ingo Gerhartz, about possible flight delays.

