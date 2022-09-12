September 12, 2022 10:19 am

Not even the Ukrainians were hoping for so much. In less than a week, the Kiev army recaptured three thousand square kilometers of territory that was under the control of the Russian army, in northeastern Ukraine, near the large city of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian counter-offensive took the Russians by surprise and constitutes a turning point in the war, although it would be better to avoid drawing hasty conclusions. It is the second major Russian military failure of this Ukrainian campaign, after that of Kiev at the beginning of the invasion.

The Ukrainian success in this case is twofold. First of all it is psychological, with an innumerable series of videos in which the Ukrainian flag once again flies over the recaptured municipalities. It is a great blow to the morale of a state that has been at war for 200 days and is making enormous sacrifices.

Secondly, success is military. The videos show the impressive amount of abandoned or destroyed Russian material, even in the city of Izyum, a regional logistics center where warehouses full of crates of ammunition ended up in the hands of the Ukrainians. The Russians did not even have time to destroy them during the escape. The images also show many documents that will be analyzed by the Ukrainian intelligence services and no doubt also by the Western ones.

Abandonment of positions

How to explain this success? The determination of the Ukrainian forces is known. But what stands out, once again, is the disorganization and unpreparedness of the Russian army.

How is it possible that an army equipped with satellites, drones and whistleblowers did not notice that the Ukrainians were gathering troops and armored vehicles for their counter-offensive? How is it possible that the Russians found themselves with no choice but to retreat without putting up real resistance?