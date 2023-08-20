Most Expensive Country for Bitcoin Mining? Italy From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Most expensive country to mine Bitcoin? Italy

The cost to produce a single (BTC) can vary greatly depending on the country where you live. Generating one BTC in Italy costs around $208,560, while in Lebanon it costs only $266!

A recent CoinGecko report revealed that – if you use regular household electricity – Bitcoin mining is profitable in only 65 countries on the planet. Of these, 34 countries are located in Asia (only 5 in Europe).

On average, trying to mine BTC from home is not profitable at all:

