most of the activities planned for the year 2023 carried out – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in just one click

The 6th stage of implementation of the recommendations and the reparation program of the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (CVJR) has ended. The High Commission for Reconciliation and Strengthening National Unity (HCRRUN) took stock of this stage this Thursday, December 21, 2023 in Lomé.

According to Awa Nana-Daboya, president of HCRRUN, her institution was able to successfully accomplish most of the activities planned for the year 2023.

She affirmed that priority during this year 2023 was given to individual reparations through both compensation for victims and community and collective reparations in the localities concerned.

“The HCRRUN was thus able to satisfy a total of 3,604 victims as part of the compensation component. Statistics provided by experts from the NGO AIMES-Afrique, a partner of HCRRUN, indicate that the victim satisfaction rate stands at 99.14%. As for the HCRRUN database, it tells us that from December 2017, the start date of the compensation component to date, a total of 27,243 victims have benefited from the individual reparation program, which corresponds to an envelope of approximately 20 billion FCFA,” explained Awa Nana-Daboya.

In addition to the compensation component, the HCRRUN continued in 2023, the execution of community and collective reparations in which the populations are showing an ever-increasing interest.

“During 2023, HCRRUN completed the construction of a medical-social center for the populations of Niki-Niki and surrounding villages in the Blitta prefecture. On August 8, 2023, this health infrastructure was handed over to the populations concerned in an atmosphere of joy and newfound dignity. I am happy to announce to these populations that their wishes and requests relating to the assignment of qualified personnel and the acquisition of equipment and essential products with a view to starting this medical-social center have been accepted. . Under the wise directives of the Head of State, and in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the NGO AIMES-Afrique, the HCRRUN is working to enable this health infrastructure to open its doors and offer populations of Niki-Niki and its surroundings the services to which they aspire. The equipment already received at HCRRUN will be sent in January, as soon as health personnel are assigned as promised by the Ministry concerned,” indicated the president of HCRRUN.

Other initiatives were also taken related to community and collective reparations during the past year. According to Awa Nana-Daboya, these are two missions of exchange and development of projects with communities elected to the repair program.

“At the end of the first listening mission which took place from September 19 to 21, 2023 in the prefecture of Kpélé with the populations of Bodjé and Médjé, they chose the construction of a framework for exchanges and cultural meetings called “Reunion Center” and school infrastructure. In Agbandi and Diguina, two localities also elected to the reparation program, the populations opted on September 28, 2023 for a water fountain and a reunion center”, specified the president of the HCRRUN before adding that “concerning the orphans minors of the deceased victims, and in application of recommendation No. 49 of the CVJR, the HCRRUN continued in 2023, the implementation of the scholarship and aid program for the benefit of these deprived children whose number continues to increase. increase “.

Regarding people living with disabilities, particularly victims suffering from mental disorders or physical injuries resulting from the violence suffered, the HCRRUN, according to its president, has amplified and diversified the monitoring with the valuable assistance of the NGO AIMES-Afrique. “This made it possible to provide healing, improvement and material and socio-psychological care for life,” she said.

