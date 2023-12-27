Most of the so-called experts have no idea what is going on here, says the commander of the Ukrainians | World | .a week

the Ukrainian government and its deputies are preparing another wave of recruitment of men into the armed forces. They want to call up to half a million people to fight. The commander of its army, General Valery Zaluzhny, says that the numbers themselves should perhaps not even be mentioned, because it will give the Russians a chance to prepare for the next Ukrainian onslaught. Instead, he rather wishes that the new soldiers receive quality training and also know the length of time they will have to serve their country. He envisions three years as the maximum period of service, although, as he admitted, it also depends on what the Russian Federation does in the coming period. This was reported by the Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv Independent.

Demobilization. This is a key word that now resonates not only in the ranks of Ukrainian soldiers deployed at the front, but also in the space of Ukrainian society as such. Soldiers fighting for almost two years on the front lines of the war want to know how long they will have to endure the enormous pressure they are exposed to every day. That is why Ukrainian political leaders and representatives of the army are now talking about the need to improve the recruitment of new forces so that the tired war veterans, who have often spent their second Christmas in the trenches, can finally return home.

“I never tire of reminding you that war develops according to its own laws. Everything that happens depends on the actions of our enemy. I realize very clearly that our fighters at the front are doing their job in extremely difficult conditions. It is difficult for them. Of course, I would like people who join the army, and especially those who are already serving in the army, to know exactly how long they will have to fight,” said Zaluzhny.

He also said that they have already agreed with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense that, unless there is a significant escalation of the conflict, the soldiers deployed on the front, including those who are fighting on it now, should not spend more than three years in the hell of war. At the same time, however, he stated that precisely in order to be able to replace soldiers in the front lines, Ukraine must start a really effective recruitment and training of new forces, already in the coming year. Otherwise, the soldiers will not get off the front in 2025.

In his opinion, the figure of half a million new soldiers should not have been mentioned. “We are aware of the declared number of men in Russia and declare ours. And believe me, Russia will change those numbers. In general, I think that numbers should not be discussed publicly,” Zaluzhnyi said, adding that, according to him, the specific responsibility of commanders who send insufficiently trained soldiers to the front should also be inferred. “This absolutely should not happen,” the general thinks, adding that even thanks to the significant involvement of the allies, Ukraine can now train an almost unlimited number of men. “We can train up to ten brigades, and each one can have up to eight thousand men,” said Zaluzhny.

As for the wartime Western war commentators, the Ukrainian general mentioned that he often does not understand their ramifications. “With all due respect to expert circles in the West, some things I don’t even want to read. They don’t understand what’s going on here. There is only a very small percentage of these experts that I would agree with,” said Zaluzhny, who also admitted that he had made a big mistake in his ideas about the ongoing war. “I thought the number of enemy casualties would have stopped the war a year ago. That amount of losses would stop any other country. But not Russia. There are piles of bodies of enemy soldiers on the lines of contact, which no one even carries away. Such is the relationship of the Russian Federation to its people,” Zaluzhnyi described.

At the same time, he pointed out that even if the Western military aid in 2023 was not complete, it still allowed Ukraine to confidently conduct combat operations. But he emphasized that their character will have to change for next year. “We have already found 90 percent of the solutions to be more efficient next year and also, most importantly, to protect our people. Our allies agree with us. I can assure you that the next war year will be different. We will do everything for it,” added the general.

Zaluzhny previously published an essay in which he spoke about the specifics of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which took place this year and, with some exceptions, did not bring about the desired Ukrainian progress at the front. As it turned out, it was apparently he who stopped the main strike of the army, which, according to the plans, was supposed to take place in the Zaporozhye region. Because of this, he faced criticism from Western allies, and the publication of his study was also criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The Ukrainian media subsequently started to talk about the fact that there are contradictions between the two men and that the Ukrainian president has a tendency to bypass Zaluzhny and communicate directly with some other generals without his knowledge. But Zelenskyi denied rumors of a rift, saying that both are responsible for protecting tens of millions of lives and there is no place for disputes in such a situation. On the contrary, he emphasized that their relations with Zalužný are absolutely correct and professional.

