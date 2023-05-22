Most of us live as if the last phase of life awaits only others, says the psychologist

People of advanced age are as if invisible, less interesting, in the eyes of young people (even in the family) they lose their other identities and only the residual one remains – that they are old. And at the same time, many have a lot to offer, for example, examples of how to handle excessive loads, says the psychologist Mária Kryslova.

“Old people have a bit of an advantage, they have experienced youth, but young people lack the opposite experience, and therefore it can be more difficult for them to relate to the inner world of their parents.”

As a psychologist, are you often approached by people who can’t find a solution to take care of their elderly parents who need them and don’t know what to do with it?

Yes, it happens.

How do they experience it and what do they solve?

They tend to be quite desperate, experiencing all sorts of emotions such as regret, guilt, helplessness and frustration at not being able to find help that is feasible for them and acceptable to their parent. They feel exhausted, out of tune and clueless. They usually also observe the deterioration of mutual relations and it bothers them.

Why does such an “emergency” situation arise?

The reason is not only on a personal level, for example that a non-sufficient parent does not cooperate or the family carer does not want to take care of a relative. New problems have also emerged in connection with the extension of human life – often at the cost of deteriorating health – but also with changes in social conditions and lifestyles compared to previous generations. Each generation copes with them, but each also ages differently.

What do you mean? How otherwise are we getting old?

With the extension of life, the expectations from him have also changed. We no longer perceive old age only as preparation for death, but as another period of life that we have a chance to live with value.

What are the problems associated with life extension?

There are many of them, but it can be said that, overall, we are not sufficiently prepared to handle the last period of life and the resulting possible crisis. Most of us live as if this phase of life is only waiting for others.

Why is it like that?

We help ourselves by displacing or repressing into the unconscious the contents that arouse anxiety and fear in us. The fear of ending and dying is one of the strongest. We are willing to lie