Mother a thousand times, blessed be a mother – breaking latest news

Ortega Romero Fields

[email protected]

The human being, since ancient times, has kept in the most intimate part of his soul an emotional feeling of love for his mother. In the past, peoples expressed that feeling through their goddesses. The Egyptians through Isis, goddess of motherhood. The Greeks, through Rhea, mother of all the gods. The Roman Empire, through the goddess Cybele, daughter of heaven, mother of Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto. In our times the story begins with the action of the tender story of a young activist: Ana Jarvis from Philadelphia in North America, who prematurely loses her mother and conceives the idea of ​​consecrating a tribute, to pay tribute to her mother, an action that It is carried out in the year 1903; With her dedication, she managed to make the memorial tribute to mothers become a national holiday on the second Sunday of May in 1914, with the approval of President Woodrow Wilson to later become Mother’s Day.

When commemorating the day dedicated to mothers, what can we say —that has not been said— about this invaluable being in the life of the human being? However, in the month of May, she deserves a special reminder. For our mother, the one we have had, and for all mothers in the world. Her son is for her the greatest affection that exists on earth. For her there is no bad child, even if there are bad children. It is her joy and her pain. When she is born, at the moment of giving birth to her, the mother cries; then she wakes up, laughs in an explosion of joy. And in that sway, laughing and crying, all her maternal life goes by. She cries when her son is away, she laughs when he returns. She cries when her son hurts her, she laughs when he flatters and pampers her. Cry when the son succumbs to adversity, laugh when he stands triumphant. She cries at her son’s disasters, but she gracefully offers him her shelter and maternal love. So, for this and much more, the son venerates her, feels her close to her, very close to her heart. And he expresses it tenderly, approaching her with the flower of her affection or writing her a verse or a poem. And the mother has made poets and they have sung to her. “In the world there are beautiful things that bring us joy: flowers, the sea, the sky. And especially you, my mother.

The mother of the present has a double challenge in society, the “working mother” not only dedicates herself to her work in the line of duty, there is also the duty and commitment to get ahead with her home, her family, her children, to greet the light of the new day with dignity and courage. Our tribute to the mothers, workers in the different fields of everyday life, who are living this beautiful moment in their lives, we make public our appreciation, for the example they set as a role model for their children.

Thank you very much, dear mothers, for reminding us that work is one of the best instruments that human beings have, to fulfill ourselves as people, to operationally manifest our need and obligation to serve others. You are a daily example of the meaning and importance of working, to build and by doing so you benefit the whole of society.

Mother’s Day is a special moment for Ecuadorian mothers, on this holiday, we pause to celebrate the love and understanding of the women and mothers of Loja who raised us and formed us for many years of patience and self-sacrifice. During our lives, the Mothers are present with an encouraging word, a sympathetic ear and a tender heart. They set our direction in life, and from time to time they have corrected our course.

Today we pay our homage to the Ecuadorian Mother and to ours who live in every corner of our homeland, Loja, because each of them brings together the values ​​that have made them examples of immortal life. Mother holy word, mother word of love, dedication, struggle, friend, advisor, mother who is always in good times and in less good times, but… always. For this and much more: Mother a thousand times, blessed are you mother. So be it.