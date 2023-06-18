Home » Mother and daughter poisoned by pesticides were bid farewell to their last journey in Ankara
News

Mother and daughter poisoned by pesticides were bid farewell to their last journey in Ankara

by admin
Mother and daughter poisoned by pesticides were bid farewell to their last journey in Ankara

Ankaraof Kecioren On 14 June, a Somali family sprayed their home in Hacılar Apartment on 1637nd Street in Sancaktepe Mahallesi of the district. Residents of the building were affected by the pesticides used. Türkan Sabancılar and her daughter Elif Sude Sabancılar lost their lives yesterday due to the chemical substance leaking from the house where the pesticide was applied.

Spraying at home spread to the building: mother-daughter died

Father Veysel Sabancılar (41) and daughter Nisa Sabancılar (16) continue to be treated at the hospital. Again, 8 people affected by the drug were treated at the hospital. The bodies of the mother and daughter were brought to Karşıyaka Cemetery after autopsy procedures. In addition to their families and relatives, Keçiören District Governor Mehmet Akçay and Keçiören Mayor Turgut Altınok also attended the funeral prayer held at the Ahmet Efendi Mosque.

They were buried in tears

After the prayer, halal was requested for Türkan and Elif Sabancılar. The coffins of the mother and daughter were carried on the shoulders and buried in tears.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Girl lost in the waters of the Lao river while rafting - Calabria

You may also like

Create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation...

Opening of enrollments in the Scholastic Services of...

Dmytro Gudkov spoke about the possibility of using...

Older adult died hit by motorcycle in Yopal...

Green night at the Ecomuseum — Environment

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday June 22,...

there are 896 applications to access the 30...

Create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation...

Italian beach volleyball, national summer stage in Vasto

“Salary increase, additional indicator and rent promise must...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy