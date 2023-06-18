Mother and daughter poisoned by pesticides were bid farewell to their last journey in Ankara

Ankaraof Kecioren On 14 June, a Somali family sprayed their home in Hacılar Apartment on 1637nd Street in Sancaktepe Mahallesi of the district. Residents of the building were affected by the pesticides used. Türkan Sabancılar and her daughter Elif Sude Sabancılar lost their lives yesterday due to the chemical substance leaking from the house where the pesticide was applied.

Spraying at home spread to the building: mother-daughter died

Father Veysel Sabancılar (41) and daughter Nisa Sabancılar (16) continue to be treated at the hospital. Again, 8 people affected by the drug were treated at the hospital. The bodies of the mother and daughter were brought to Karşıyaka Cemetery after autopsy procedures. In addition to their families and relatives, Keçiören District Governor Mehmet Akçay and Keçiören Mayor Turgut Altınok also attended the funeral prayer held at the Ahmet Efendi Mosque.

They were buried in tears

After the prayer, halal was requested for Türkan and Elif Sabancılar. The coffins of the mother and daughter were carried on the shoulders and buried in tears.

