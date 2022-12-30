Serious accident tonight in Vittorio Veneto. For causes under investigation, a 55-year-old mother and her 17-year-old daughter were run over as they were crossing the street in Viale della Vittoria, right in the center, near the Lux bar. It was 7.10pm.

At the wheel of the Volkswagen Polo a young local, who was unhurt in the accident. The 55-year-old woman suffered no consequences, while her 17-year-old daughter suffered severe multiple trauma. Treated on the spot by health personnel and loaded onto the Treviso Suem helicopter, the girl was transported to Ca’ Foncello and then hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. The findings of the accident were carried out by the Carabinieri of the Vittorio Veneto Company, who proceeded to seize the Polo driven by the investor.