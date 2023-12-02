Mother and ex-boyfriend of Raul (9) who was tortured to death remain in jail longer (Ghent)

Gent –

In the investigation into the death of Romanian boy Raul (9) in Ghent, his mother and her ex-boyfriend remain in jail. The council chamber in Ghent decided this. Seven months after the discovery of the facts, much uncertainty remains.

The body of 9-year-old Raul was recovered from the Houtdok in Ghent on Thursday, April 13. It was in a sports bag weighted with rocks. It was said to have been dumped there at the end of January, but it only came to light then. His mother Yoana M. and stepfather Nicu C. were arrested.

Mother and stepfather have been blaming each other from the start. They both admitted that they hurt Raul, but who ultimately killed the boy remains unclear to this day. Stepfather Nicu has also always severely minimized his share.

But the list of ordeals the boy had to endure is mind-boggling, according to the statements. For example, Raul had to stand under a scalding hot shower or be doused with ice-cold water outside. He was also brutally hit with his head against the bathroom tiles.

Both Raul’s mother and stepfather have been in custody since April. The council chamber in Ghent extended this detention again on Friday for two months. Earlier this week it was announced that the boy’s body will be released and can finally be buried.

