Hellen Pacheco’s mother asked the Government for help with the humanitarian visa to visit her daughter, to whom the doctors do not give her “hope for life.”

The Pachón family lives a real drama with the state of health of the young Hellen, who suffered a serious traffic accident in Florida, United States.

According to the young woman’s mother through a video posted on social networks, her daughter has been in a Miami hospital since January 26, after having an accident on a motorcycle.

“He arrived at the hospital with both of his legs broken, with injuries to his two lungs, three broken ribs and cerebral edema. The doctors say there is nothing to do. God has the last word,” said the mother.

Likewise, the woman, through tears, explained that the hospital sent her a letter requesting her urgent presence, since Hellen Pachón’s condition is delicate.

Mother requests humanitarian visa to visit her daughter in the US.

In the recording, the mother of the young Colombian asked the Government of Gustavo Petro and the United States Embassy to help her with the humanitarian visa process, since it is the only way for her family to travel to see her daughter.

“I don’t know which door to knock on, where to go, but I need to get to where my daughter is. I beg for her life, I don’t know what else to do, I’m far away, I’m desperate, I ask you to help me,” the woman said.

So far, there is no known response from the entities in the case of Hellen Pachón, but there are already officials who have expressed their voice in support of the situation, such as Luis Ernesto Vargas, Colombian ambassador to the OAS.