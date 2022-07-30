Home News Mother killed in Catania, her young son placed in a community for minors
News

Mother killed in Catania, her young son placed in a community for minors

by admin
Mother killed in Catania, her young son placed in a community for minors

They saw him leave at the hands of social workers, who accompanied him away from that block where his brother killed their mother three days ago. The young son of was placed in a protected community Valentina Giuntathe thirty-two year old from Catania stabbed to death by her 14-year-old son.

Still no details filter the reasons for the decision, according to rumors dictated by the desire to offer the maximum possible protection to a child who in one night lost his mother, brutally killed, and a brother, who confessed to being the killer.

See also  Riace, the prosecution asks for 7 years and 11 months for the former mayor Mimmo Lucano

You may also like

Holiday homework for book lovers

Rob Brezsny Cancer Horoscope July 28 / August...

The Hainan Pavilion of the Consumer Expo Shows...

He Liangjun emphasized in the video and telephone...

Fire in Flambruzzo, the warehouse of the Al...

Shanghai On July 29, 2022, 1 new confirmed...

Disruptions in Valle di Cadore, the mayor’s anger:...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Coronavirus, 54,088 new cases (-24% weekly) and 244...

The Municipal Party Committee held a meeting of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy