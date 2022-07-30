They saw him leave at the hands of social workers, who accompanied him away from that block where his brother killed their mother three days ago. The young son of was placed in a protected community Valentina Giuntathe thirty-two year old from Catania stabbed to death by her 14-year-old son.

Still no details filter the reasons for the decision, according to rumors dictated by the desire to offer the maximum possible protection to a child who in one night lost his mother, brutally killed, and a brother, who confessed to being the killer.