Mother of five killed by dealers shot in the head

At a drug sales point, several people opened fire on cars parked there late Wednesday evening, the newspaper “La Provence” reported on Thursday, citing the public prosecutor. The 43-year-old was hit in the head and died in hospital.

A 21-year-old daughter who was in the car with the woman suffered minor injuries, as did a 55-year-old in another car. None of the victims were known to the police. The perpetrators’ getaway car was later found burned out in the same part of the city.

Drug gangs dominate entire residential areas in France’s second largest city, and there are regular fatal accounts with 19 victims this year. Accidental victims are not uncommon. On Tuesday, an uninvolved 15-year-old who was shot in early April died. At the end of April, a 63-year-old was shot dead while playing cards in a snack bar, although he was not the target of the attack.

Investigators fear that revenge could be added to the spiral of mutual settlements by drug gangs after the death of the mother of five, as the newspaper “Le Parisien” wrote. The woman’s youngest child is four years old.

