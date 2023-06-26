Mother of renowned makeup artist Hugo Morales Bermúdez passed away

In the last few hours, the sensitive death of Carmen Emilia Bermúdez, mother of the prominent Pereiran makeup artist, Hugo Morales Bermúdez, occurred.

Hugo Morales Bermúdez, is known in the world of makeup for his talent and participation in the National Beauty Contest and the International Coffee Reign.

Through his social networks, the makeup artist announced the unfortunate news: “We want to share with you with feelings of immense sadness that our mother has just taken flight to the Divine realm. She already finds herself enjoying the Presence of God ”, wrote on Instagram.

The vigil for Mrs. Carmen Bermúdez is held at La Ofrenda, on Avenida 30 de Agosto. The Eucharist in honor of her memory will take place this Tuesday, June 27, at 10 am in the Cathedral of Pereira.

The newspaper El Diario sends its most sincere condolences to makeup artist Hugo Morales, family and friends.

Rest in peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

