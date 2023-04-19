Home » Mother TikToker killed in Naples, stopped the neighbor – Campania
Mother TikToker killed in Naples, stopped the neighbor – Campania

Mother TikToker killed in Naples, stopped the neighbor – Campania

Quarrel perhaps for theft of mail, traces of combustion on the body

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 18 – The State Police have detained a woman, 47-year-old Stefania Russolillo, believed to be a serious suspect in the murder of Rosa Gigante, the 72-year-old woman found dead by prosecutor Maurizio De Marco in his home in the Pianura district of Naples.
The woman’s lifeless body was found by the agents of the Flying Squad and the Pianura police station in the afternoon in a house in Via Vicinale Santaniello. On the victim’s body there were evident signs of aggression and traces of a combustion principle.
The investigations immediately focused on Stefania Russolillo, her neighbor, who, probably at the end of a quarrel that arose for trivial reasons (apparently for the theft of the mail), first attacked and then killed the old woman. The Prosecutor has ordered the seizure of the body, on which an autopsy will be performed. (HANDLE).

