Mother's Day: 3 tourist destinations to celebrate

Mother's Day: 3 tourist destinations to celebrate

Mother’s Day is one of the most important dates in Latin America; a moment to commemorate the essential work they do in the lives of people regardless of culture, age or circumstance.

Every year the idea of ​​giving mothers gifts that can have a value far beyond the material is gaining more strength, for this reason Booking.com presents the 3 destinations to which Colombians can invite their mothers to celebrate this day.

Every mom is unique and choosing the perfect gift has become a task that demands time and money. That is why trips are ideal, because it is possible to share quality time in their company and remind them of how important they are, providing them with a space so that they can release the tension of day to day or simply to discover new places and live unique experiences that will remain in their lives. the memory of each of them.

Destinations to celebrate Mother’s Day

If contact with nature, visiting new places, enjoying amazing landscapes and practicing extreme sports are one of the most exciting activities, you can undoubtedly refer to an adventurous mom. Booking.com recommends giving a trip to the tatacoa desert, where you can visit the Valley of Ghosts, located in the gray part of the desert and ideal to go in the afternoon in order to see the clay mountains that are shaped like ghosts, watch the sunset and impress you a little mystery at night

Swimming in the natural pool of Los Hoyos to cool off becomes another alternative, since this place gives the feeling of being in an oasis.

To end the experience, it is recommended to go see the stars, since this area of ​​the country has the characteristic of dark skies, which allows you to better appreciate the beauty of the sky and its stars.

