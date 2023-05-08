Home » Mother’s Day in Colombia is the second most commercial day of the year
News

Mother’s Day in Colombia is the second most commercial day of the year

by admin
Mother’s Day in Colombia is the second most commercial day of the year

Mother’s Day is a universal date that is commemorated worldwide, and although it does not coincide on the same day, it has a high impact on sales, especially in the Beauty and Cosmetics, Flowers, Pastry, Books and Clothing and Accessories sectors. .

In Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, the effect is notable, where sales typically increase by 54% in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, according to the agency EssenceMediacom in a study on the Impact of Mother’s Day.

The study carried out by Essencemediacom revealed that 82% of Colombians celebrated Mother’s Day in 2022 and it is one of the celebrations that have the greatest potential for economic acceleration, since it is surrounded by consumption rituals.

The meanings around this celebration are varied and arouse all kinds of nostalgic feelings. However, in general, it has been taken as a space to exalt the role of mothers in the lives of all people.

Given the desire to please the honorees, 40% of people prefer to leave out the “wow factor” and ask them directly what they want on this day, demonstrating the influence they have in the choice of their own gift. Likewise, given the importance of the date, the search for this gift occurs with an anticipated period of one week.

Personal care

Mothers in Colombia, for example, feel a greater interest in personal care, but depending on the age of the mother, certain trends are also identified according to this study.

Thus, the younger ones have a greater interest in categories associated with beauty and indulgence, between the ages of 25 and 34 they show more affinity with electronic devices and accessories, while those between the ages of 35 and 44 have a greater interest in appliances and some clothing such as shoes. Likewise, between the ages of 45-54 they look for accessories to take care of their health and products for their body care and Finally, mothers over 55 show a preference for new experiences and closeness to crafts, understanding that many of them are beginning to be grandmothers.

See also  Bitcoin hit $30,000

Trade

For Iván Giraldo, Managing Director of EssenceMediacom Andina “Because this date is classified as one of the most important celebrations in Latin America, it is consolidated as a propitious moment to promote trade in the region.

The mother is the central axis of families, which represents a symbol of union, affection and respect, which causes a great willingness of people to celebrate this date.

With a very similar behavior in all countries, searches for Flowers have increased significantly
(+120%) and Restaurants (83%) during this day, for example, the Colombian mainly looks for spaces to share, while the Peruvian preserves the tradition of giving flowers”.

According to this study, 52% of Colombians prefer to prepare a special lunch, 43% give Clothes, Shoes, Fashion, 38% Flowers, 27% personal care and similarly occurs in Ecuador and Peru, where these trends are the stronger when it comes to celebrating and celebrating the honorees on their day.

Comments

You may also like

They capture 3 alleged members of the Clan...

Basketball: Milan wins the regular season, Trieste relegates...

The best quality in production and open up...

The award Shakira received from Maluma at the...

The construction drawings of the Pinglu Canal (the...

Russel Crowe tour band, in Catanzaro first stop...

The conclusion of the first regional league Sun...

In Salento yellow-red flower appears, ‘nature cheers for...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Embera communities point to sustainability hand in hand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy