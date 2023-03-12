Two years after its approval, President Gustavo Petro sanctioned the law that will allow mothers who are heads of households to commute prison sentences for unpaid community service.

The project arose from the previous government at the initiative of the former representative to the chamber Juanita Goebertus, but she had had objections that until now have been overcome.

It is projected that at least 5,000 female heads of households can replace their sentences with work for the benefit of the community in activities related to education, recovery of public space, and restoration of the environment, among others.

The tasks will have to be carried out for five hours for each week of deprivation of liberty imposed in the sentences.

“The judge must ensure that the service plan that is agreed with the convicted person is for the presentation of the public utility service that includes work that contributes to their educational and/or professional training, trying not to assign only tasks traditionally assigned to women.” , says the law.

However, the benefit is only applicable to those women whose sentences are equal to or less than eight years in prison for crimes such as robbery, qualified robbery, aggravated robbery, manufacturing, trafficking or carrying firearms and conservation or planting of illicit crops. These crimes may also be taken into account when they are in competition with other crimes such as conspiracy to commit a crime.

Other requirements establish that the convicted person must not have a judicial record, that is, a firm conviction within the five years prior to the commission of the commuted crime, unless they are culpable crimes; as well as that the detainee express her desire to be benefited, that she demonstrate that she is the head of the household and that the commission of the crime is associated with conditions of marginality that affect the maintenance of the household.

In the same way, the judge of knowledge or execution of sentences may impose additional restrictions or requirements on the convicted person, such as prohibiting her from visiting certain sites, leaving the country without prior authorization and ordering her to attend special programs.

“When the convicted person voluntarily requests the substitution of the prison sentence for the provision of public utility service, without presenting a service plan, the judge of knowledge at the time of issuing a sentence may grant it, imposing the number of hours that must be served, and will order a substitute for the fine”, the law specified.

Although the law was sanctioned recently, it would come into force in about six months, since the Minister of Justice, Néstor Ozuna, needs to regulate some provisions.

“The Government found a catastrophic penal and prison situation. In the last 20 years there have been reforms focused on increasing sentences, creating crimes, reducing benefits, and these laws were not accompanied by a budget for this increase in the prison population,” said Minister Ozuna in the recent Asonal Judicial survey.