10
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this Sunday that it takes note of the motion of the Congress of the Republic of Peru, in which President Gustavo Petro is declared persona “non grata” and assured that it is considered an act of a political nature by the body legislature of Peru, which does not compromise the people and, therefore…
See also The theoretical study center group of the Party Committee of the Municipal Bureau held a special study meeting on the fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country"