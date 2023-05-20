Motocross party in the Käfer Arena in Weyer

Motocross races with national and international participation have been taking place in Weyer since the 1970s, legends such as world champion Heinz Kinigadner turned the gas tap here. On Sunday, the local guard will once again meet in the Käfer Arena for the state championships.

After the races in Paldau, Sittendorf and Imbach, it’s finally Upper Austria’s turn, traditionally a stronghold of motocross. The current championship leaders are Ricardo Bauer (Youth ÖM), Boldizsar Nikolics (Junior ÖM) and Marcel Stauffer (MX2 and MX Open ÖM) at the so-called “Pichlhöhe” near Weyer. But the local heroes are catching up: the 2020 champion, Johannes Klein from Steyr, for example in the open class, and Moritz Ernecker from Berg im Attergau, who is also involved in the European Championships in the youth category.

As a warm-up, the Upper Austria Cup and the state championships will take place on Saturday.

Dominik Feischl

