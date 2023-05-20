Home » Motocross party in the Käfer Arena in Weyer
News

Motocross party in the Käfer Arena in Weyer

by admin
Motocross party in the Käfer Arena in Weyer

Motocross races with national and international participation have been taking place in Weyer since the 1970s, legends such as world champion Heinz Kinigadner turned the gas tap here. On Sunday, the local guard will once again meet in the Käfer Arena for the state championships.

After the races in Paldau, Sittendorf and Imbach, it’s finally Upper Austria’s turn, traditionally a stronghold of motocross. The current championship leaders are Ricardo Bauer (Youth ÖM), Boldizsar Nikolics (Junior ÖM) and Marcel Stauffer (MX2 and MX Open ÖM) at the so-called “Pichlhöhe” near Weyer. But the local heroes are catching up: the 2020 champion, Johannes Klein from Steyr, for example in the open class, and Moritz Ernecker from Berg im Attergau, who is also involved in the European Championships in the youth category.

As a warm-up, the Upper Austria Cup and the state championships will take place on Saturday.

Dominik Feischl

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Improvement of sanitary batteries to educational institutions in the rural area of ​​Risaralda.

You may also like

After a lot of damage – Mashriq TV

How to identify a woman abuser

Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to...

Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical...

Public policy of religious freedom, was socialized in...

Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army...

Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Appearance

ELN burned two buses

Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy