Motocross, without a track, but with great champions

Motocross, without a track, but with great champions

Motocross |Ours stood out in the third national valid that was held in Manizales

Julian Andres Santa

There are several sports in Risaralda that, despite not having their own sports scene, do not give up in their fight to continue asking for that optimal space, which they undoubtedly earn not only with the constant good results they obtain, but also due to the outstanding sporting processes that they have been carrying out for several years now, as is the case, for example, with the athletics league and the motocross league, to mention just two cases.

THEY WON FIVE NATIONAL VALID MEDALS

In Manizales, the third valid national motocross event was held, where the Risaralda delegation starred in the first places in the final podiums, winning a total of five medals, including two gold and three bronze, thus starring in an excellent presence in so far in 2023. Lina Loaiza, president of the Risaraldense Motocross League, expressed: “I want to share my excitement and my happiness to see how these riders from Risaralda are standing out at the national level with very good results each in their categories. We have a great seedbed, children from the age of 5 standing out at the national level”.

THESE WERE THE RISARALDENSE MEDALISTS:

Jerónimo Damelines: Champion in the 85 category.

Jerónimo Damelines: Bronze medal in the 125 category.

Joaquin Botero: Champion in the 50cc category.

Sebastian Forero: Category 85 bronze medal.

Juan José Romero: Bronze medal category 50mini.

WE DON’T HAVE A SCENARIO WHERE TO TRAIN”

The president of the League took advantage of this space in Q’Hubo and El Diario to make a call to government entities: “I want to call on the people, the entities responsible for sports to support us, we don’t have a court, we don’t have a stage where we can train, we have to look for ourselves in other municipalities, in other cities and it is not justified, since we are working very hard to stand up for Risaralda, to get ahead with this sport.

We are constantly fighting to get the stage back, the track we had or a new stage, but please, I really wanted you to help us with that, they haven’t said anything to us again. We are there that all the time is tomorrow, a meeting tomorrow, we need to talk to one or the other, so please, if you would like help regarding that, “ pointed out.

