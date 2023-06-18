MotoGP in Germany and F1 in Canada, a great Sunday of engines on Sky

From Sachsenring to Montreal for a Sunday full of engines between MotoGP and F1 to be experienced on Sky channels: at 2 pm the German Grand Prix of the premier class of the World Championship, at 8 pm the Formula 1 Canadian GP. Here is the complete guide so as not to miss anything

Between Sachsenringwhere the motorcycle, e Montrealwhere instead runs the Formula 1, there are 6 thousand kilometers as the crow flies, but with Sky this distance can be covered with a simple change of channel. Get ready and fasten your seatbelts because today, Sunday June 18th, will be another one super day dedicated to engines on Sky channels. At 2.00 pm, after the Moto3 races at 11 and Moto2 at 12.15, the MotoGP German GP with Pecco Bagnaia on pole and Luca Marini secondat 20 it’s the turn instead F1 for the Canadian GP, ​​with Verstappen still on pole and the Ferraris called for a comeback.

All live on Sky Sports and streaming on NOW. And in order not to miss anything, there will also be the eighth race of the year NTT IndyCar Serieswith the Road America Grand Prix scheduled at 19.20 on Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 251 and streaming on NOW. Below is the complete MotoGP and F1 programme.

German GP: the program on Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport MotoGP and streaming on NOW

Ore 9.40: warm up MotoGP

Ore 10: MotoGP Rider Fan Parade

Ore 10.30: Paddock Live

11 am: Moto3 race

Ore 12: Paddock Live

12.15: Moto2 race

Ore 13.15: Paddock Live

Ore 13.30: Grid

2.00 pm: MotoGP race (delayed on TV8 from 5.05 pm)

3 pm: Red Zone. 4 pm: Race Anatomy MotoGP

Canadian GP, ​​today’s program on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer and streaming on NOW:

6.30pm: Paddock Live 8pm: F1 race (delayed on TV8 from 10pm) 10pm: Paddock Live 10.30pm: Paddock Live 11.30pm: Race Anatomy



