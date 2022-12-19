Home News MotoGp: party in Chivasso for Bagnaia champion
News

MotoGp: party in Chivasso for Bagnaia champion

by admin
MotoGp: party in Chivasso for Bagnaia champion

CHIVASSO. In Chivasso party for Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP world champion who returned to his city for the first time officially on Sunday. In the morning, at Palazzo Einaudi, the meeting promoted by the official fans club with Pecco who recounted the ups and downs of emotions of the last season astride the Ducati. «I’ve always felt close to Chivasso and its community – said the young driver – I’ve always been tied to the city even though I had to leave when I was 17. It was very difficult at the beginning but it was a test of maturity that helped me a lot. I always come back willingly, Chivasso is my happy island».

Bagnaia assures that he hasn’t changed his habits one iota despite his notoriety: “I’m a closed person even if I’ve changed a bit in recent years. I honestly don’t feel like changing my way of being. If someone stops me for a I’m just pleased with the autograph. It often happens when I go shopping”.

See also  “Big Brother Vip”: Alex Belli, monopolist of the edition, is at the top

You may also like

Pozza bets everything on the Olympics: «The infrastructures...

Expert advice: Pay close attention to the post-infection...

Qatargate, the 4 questions (unanswered) to Visentini on...

Shandong Province 2023 Postgraduate Examination (Preliminary Examination) Pre-examination...

Shandong Province 2023 Postgraduate Examination (Preliminary Examination) Pre-examination...

Case Soumahoro, the mystery of the Casamonica furniture...

Many places actively promote vaccination of the elderly...

Undersecretary Bitonci promises more resources to the Provinces

Firm confidence and consistent pace to gather a...

Cinema: Lando Buzzanca, the most loved “Male Merlo”,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy