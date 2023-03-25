Home News MotoGP Portugal 2023, live on Sky Sport and streaming NOW (Sprint and Qualifying LIVE TV8)
News

The MotoGP is back: coming up Sky e in streaming su NOW the first, eagerly awaited stage of the 2023 World Championship, which officially kicks off the challenge to Francesco Bagnaia, reigning World Champion thanks to an extraordinary 2022. From Thursday 23 and up to Sunday 26 Marchall at the Autodromo International do Algarve for the Portuguese Grand Prixwhich will be introduced by the pilots’ first words at the press conference, live from 18 are Sky Sport MotoGP e in streaming su NOW.

The top class race is scheduled Sunday at 15 always Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Sports One e in streaming su NOWtold by Guido Meda e Mauro Sanchiniwith insider raids Matthias Pasini. The Truth Spadini conducting pre- and post-tender in-depth analyses Paddock Live Show. at 11 appointment with the first MotoGP Rider Fan Parade: all top class riders will be involved in a parade on the Portuguese track to greet the spectators in the grandstands before the usual interviews. Always Sunday, come on 10.40 il warm up of the three classes. Then the others gare: at 12 the way of Moto3 and at 13.15 the Moto2. In addition, the new format of e-mails is inaugurated in Portugal Sprint Race, which will take place on Saturday afternoon in all the GPs of the season, with qualifying scheduled in the morning after the third free practice session. From the Algarve circuit, the Sprint Race will be live on Sky and NOW, too clear up TV8.

Throughout the long weekend of racing, on schedule continuous updates also on the all news channel Sky Sport 24.

NEWS 2023 – Introduced by the new theme song by Jovanotti, starting in Portugal, the World Championship in the European paddocks will be narrated from the terrace of the Sky Truckthe only mobile studio with a view of the circuits, and will be enriched by the Sky Sport Biketo facilitate technical analyses, and from Sky Sport Tech, to analyze in detail the bikes and the driving of the riders. Between news and confirmations, the schedule of Sky Sport insights dedicated to two wheels is always rich, with a doubling of the original productions. The Sunday appointment is renewed with RaceAnatomy MotoGPhosted by Cristiana Goodhand, immediately after the post-race, which shifts its center of gravity from the studio to the track. Every race weekend not to be missed too Talent Time (on Friday and Saturday), Grid (pre-competition) e Red Zone (after the race).

Will arrive I leave in Fourththe new column developed in collaboration with Beta with the extraordinary participation of Fabio Quarterly who will talk about himself and the race that is about to start. They will come back Social Media Riderthe format curated by Rosario Triolo which ironically encompasses the best of the social activities of all the riders and MotoGP insiders, and Wheels, conducted by Guido Meda and dedicated to road and track tests of production and racing cars and motorbikes. And then also: MotoGP passion, Top Riders, GP Stories e Paddock Pass.

PORTUGAL GRAND PRIX: LIVE ON SKY SPORT MOTOGP, SKY SPORT UNO AND STREAMING ON NOW

Friday 24 March

  • 9.55 am: free practice 1 Moto3
  • 10.45 a.m.: free practice 1 Moto2
  • 11.40 am: 1 MotoGP free practice
  • Ore 12.40: paddock live
  • Ore 14.10: paddock live
  • 2.15 pm: free practice 2 Moto3
  • 15.05 hours: free practice 2 Moto2
  • 4 pm: 2 MotoGP free practice sessions
  • Ore 17: Paddock Live Show
  • Ore 17.30: Talent Time

Saturday 25th March

  • 9.35 am: free practice 3 Moto3
  • 10.20 a.m.: free practice 3 Moto2
  • 11.05 am: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions
  • 11.45 am: MotoGP qualifying– also free-to-air on TV8
  • Ore 12.40: Paddock Live – also free-to-air on TV8
  • Ore 13.30: Paddock Live – also free-to-air on TV8
  • 1.45 pm: Moto3 qualifying – also free-to-air on TV8
  • 2.45 pm: Moto2 qualifying – also free-to-air on TV8
  • Ore 15.30: Paddock Live – Sprint Race – also free-to-air on TV8
  • Ore 16: Sprint Race MotoGP – also free-to-air on TV8
  • Ore 16.45: Paddock Live Show
  • Ore 17.30: Talent Time
  • 5.45 pm: qualifying press conference

Sunday 26 March

  • Ore 10.40: warm up Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP
  • Ore 11: MotoGP Rider Fan Parade
  • Ore 11.30: Paddock Live
  • 12:00 Moto3 race – deferred on TV8 from 2.05pm
  • Ore 13: Paddock Live
  • 1.15 pm: Moto2 race – deferred on TV8 from 3.20 pm
  • Ore 14.15: Paddock Live
  • Ore 14.30: Grid
  • 3pm: MotoGP race – deferred on TV8 from 5.05pm
  • 4 pm: Red Zone
  • Ore 17: Race Anatomy MotoGP

