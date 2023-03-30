Home News MotoGP™ travels with IVECO
News

MotoGP™ travels with IVECO

by admin
MotoGP™ travels with IVECO

IVECO is a brand of Iveco Group NV (MI: IVG): it designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, trucks, off-road vehicles and vehicles for applications such as off-road. The wide range of products of the brand includes the Daily, a vehicle covering the weight segment from 3.3 to 7.2 tonnes, the Eurocargo from 6 to 19 tonnes and, in the heavy segment above 16 tonnes, the range IVECO Way with the IVECO S-Way, the off-road IVECO T-Way and the IVECO X-Way for light off-road vehicles. IVECO employs nearly 21,000 people worldwide and operates production sites in 7 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America, where it produces vehicles equipped with the latest and most advanced technologies. It has 4,200 sales and service points in over 160 countries, to guarantee technical support wherever an IVECO vehicle is at work.

For more information: www.iveco.com

See also  Theoretical Learning Center Group of Fujian Provincial Party Committee held a study meeting. Zhou Zuyi presided over and gave a speech. Zhao Long delivered a speech-Minnan.com

You may also like

Evidence that the millennium commercial port reappears the...

The Guarantor, “Campania is not a region for...

883 cases of pneumonia in the first quarter...

Prosecutor’s Office rules out attack against UNP chief

Thai SEC To Lift Restrictions On Initial Coin...

The United Nations stands with Africa to end...

New York grand jury voted to indict Trump

Von der Leyen: I don’t want to decouple...

Stefania Vismara leaves the management of White

Elections: The CENI reassures the elected officials of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy