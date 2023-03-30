IVECO is a brand of Iveco Group NV (MI: IVG): it designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, trucks, off-road vehicles and vehicles for applications such as off-road. The wide range of products of the brand includes the Daily, a vehicle covering the weight segment from 3.3 to 7.2 tonnes, the Eurocargo from 6 to 19 tonnes and, in the heavy segment above 16 tonnes, the range IVECO Way with the IVECO S-Way, the off-road IVECO T-Way and the IVECO X-Way for light off-road vehicles. IVECO employs nearly 21,000 people worldwide and operates production sites in 7 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America, where it produces vehicles equipped with the latest and most advanced technologies. It has 4,200 sales and service points in over 160 countries, to guarantee technical support wherever an IVECO vehicle is at work.

