Motorboat world championship in Viverone – News

Motorboat world championship in Viverone

Motorboat world championship in Viverone

The week of the Viverone Waterfestival 2023 has begun. This is the 9th edition of one of the cult events of international powerboating and is organized by Rainbow Team, the Italian Powerboating Federation, the Piedmont Region and the Municipality of Viverone.


From tomorrow to Sunday it will be possible to attend tests and races valid for the Formula 4 World Championship and the GT 30 European Championship. There are 41 registered drivers including Oleg Bocca, born in 2003, former GT30 Italian champion who will race in the F4 World Championship while Giulio Rimondotto (already Italian champion of Formula Junior Elite) and Ettore Bo will be part of the challenge for the European Gt30.

