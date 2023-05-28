Home » Motorcycle bomb attack on convoy of security forces, 22 personnel injured
News

Motorcycle bomb attack on convoy of security forces, 22 personnel injured

by admin
Motorcycle bomb attack on convoy of security forces, 22 personnel injured

Monday May 29, 2023, 2:20 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Ummt News) A convoy of security forces was targeted in a motorcycle bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, injuring at least 22 soldiers.
According to reports, the blast took place near Chahkan area on Tank Road.
The injured were immediately shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where two of the 22 injured security personnel are in critical condition.
When the attack took place, the convoy was going from DI Khan to Manza in Waziristan. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
After the suicide attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation. In this regard, an official statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) is yet to be issued.
While the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has said that DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani inspected the scene after the “terrorist attack” on the military convoy.

See also

171 veterans, including 27 officers, have sacrificed their lives for world peace

See also  At the Iov of Castelfranco the week surgery department opened for hospitalizations of a few days

You may also like

They assemble the first pump at the San...

The mayor of Aguachica assured that he did...

Municipality of Naples – The Municipality of Naples...

The European Central Bank faces the challenge of...

“Starting afresh from people”, the theme at the...

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s congratulations to Erdogan

Outrage in Palermo a man was stabbed to...

Cybersecurity, from the EU Commission funds for 107...

The unity of the nation is the real...

Real Sociedad qualifies for the Champions League, Espanyol...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy