Motorcycle bomb attack on convoy of security forces, 22 personnel injured

Monday May 29, 2023, 2:20 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Ummt News) A convoy of security forces was targeted in a motorcycle bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, injuring at least 22 soldiers.

According to reports, the blast took place near Chahkan area on Tank Road.

The injured were immediately shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where two of the 22 injured security personnel are in critical condition.

When the attack took place, the convoy was going from DI Khan to Manza in Waziristan. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the suicide attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation. In this regard, an official statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) is yet to be issued.

While the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has said that DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani inspected the scene after the “terrorist attack” on the military convoy.