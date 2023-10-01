Motorcycle burst into flames after an accident in the Mühlviertel

A motorcycle ride ended up in the hospital for a 36-year-old on Sunday morning: The Mühlviertler was traveling in his home district when he suddenly heard a loud bang in the area of ​​the head gasket on a right-hand bend in the municipality of Bad Leonfelden. He let go of his bike, fell to the ground and skidded through the guardrail on the opposite side of the road before coming to rest in a meadow. The motorcycle crashed into the guardrail and burst into flames.

The driver probably survived the fall with minor injuries, police said on Sunday afternoon. He was treated by paramedics from the Bad Leonfelden Red Cross and then taken to the hospital in Freistadt. The fire brigades Stiftung and Bad Leonfelden carried out the extinguishing work. The motorcycle burned out completely.

Just the day before there was a serious motorcycle accident in the Mühlviertel: a 50-year-old from the Perg district fell on the B119 in Waldhausen im Strudengau and hit the guardrails. He sustained fatal injuries.

