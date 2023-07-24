Motorcycle taxi driver was shot in La Loma: authorities are investigating

In facts that are the subject of investigation for the authorities, a man was wounded by a bullet in the corregimiento of La Loma, jurisdiction of the municipality of El Paso, in the department of Cesar.

The victim is José Ramón Torres Torres, 24 years old and a native of Venezuela, who, according to the official report, was approached by a subject who caused him injuries with a firearm in the old refrigerator.

The affected person, who works as a motorcycle taxi driver, presented four wounds: one on the front inner face of the right thigh, another on the inner face of the left thigh, one on the left shoulder and one on the member.

“According to what was stated by the quadrant, they were alerted to the news by phone call, where they went to the scene of the events and once on the way they met several individuals who transferred the injured person to the care center of this corregimiento by their own means,” a judicial source explained to this media outlet.

According to the official report, the injured man had to be referred to a higher level care center to receive adequate medical care.

Officials attached to the Criminal Investigation Section (Sijín) of the Police carried out the corresponding investigations in order to establish responsibilities.

