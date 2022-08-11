Home News Motorcycle versus a bike, a woman injured




BUDOIA. Accident on the regional road 31, in the direction of Budoia, not far from the new roundabout that separates the road from the regional road 52 which descends from Castello d’Aviano towards Vigonovo.

Involved in the crash a motorcycle, with an American citizen at the wheel, and a bike with a woman in the saddle who was pedaling towards Budoia.

The woman, thrown from her bicycle, ended up in the ditch and was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Pordenone.

Only one arm bruises for the motorcyclist. The local police of Fontanafredda intervened on the spot to ascertain the causes of the accident and proceeded to collect the testimonies of the witnesses of the accident, which took place in a stretch of road without a cycle path.

