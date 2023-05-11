Motorcycles and control devices are delivered to VMT managers – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

The authorities of the Ministry of Public Works and the Vice Ministry of Transportation delivered 56 new motorcycles, and speed control devices to traffic managers who operate in the entity to facilitate road safety work.

The new delivery adds up to 92 new motorcycles granted by the VMT for transit managers, reported the head of the VMT, Nelson Reyes.

In addition, he said that the Fund for Attention to Victims of Traffic Accidents (FONAT) provided 15 speed control laser devices, which through Bluetooth technology will provide data on drivers.

For its part, the MOP plans to deliver up to 236 new motorcycles with an investment of $1 million.